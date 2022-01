All Ireland senior football champions Tyrone suffered a 15 point defeat to Cavan in the Doctor McKenna Cup last night, as Antrim defeated Down.

Meanwhile, Cork are into the McGrath Cup final after a nine point win over Waterford.

In Leinster's O'Byrne Cup this evening, Dublin host Louth at Parnell Park,

It's Offaly versus Longford,

Laois to take on Meath,

And Wicklow up against Wexford.