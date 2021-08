Cork have beaten defending champions Kilkenny by a single point in their All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship semi-final.

15 points to 1-11 was the final score at Croke Park with Linda Collins the hero for the Rebels as she sent a late winner through the posts.

They'll meet 2019 champions Galway in the decider.

That's after they beat Tipperary 1-13 to 12 points earlier on.