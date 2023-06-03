The All Ireland Senior Camogie Championship gets underway today.
Last year’s beaten finalists Cork go to Athenry to play Galway in Group 1
While Down face Clare.
Advertisement
And in Group 2, Antrim take on Limerick, and Offaly play Waterford.
The All Ireland Senior Camogie Championship gets underway today.
Last year’s beaten finalists Cork go to Athenry to play Galway in Group 1
While Down face Clare.
And in Group 2, Antrim take on Limerick, and Offaly play Waterford.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus