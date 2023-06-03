Advertisement
Sport

All Ireland Senior Camogie Championship gets underway today

Jun 3, 2023 10:06 By radiokerrysport
All Ireland Senior Camogie Championship gets underway today All Ireland Senior Camogie Championship gets underway today
Share this article

The All Ireland Senior Camogie Championship gets underway today.

Last year’s beaten finalists Cork go to Athenry to play Galway in Group 1

While Down face Clare.

Advertisement

And in Group 2, Antrim take on Limerick, and Offaly play Waterford.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus