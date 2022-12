The upcoming All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Championship semi-finals will clash with the World Cup final.

The double bill at Croke Park will take place on Sunday the 18th of December.

St Thomas' and Dunloy throws-in at 1.30pm while Ballyhale Shamrocks and Ballygunner gets underway at 3.30pm.

The World Cup decider kicks-off in Qatar at 3pm Irish time.