Cork will take on Waterford in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Semi Finals.

The Deise booked their spot in the last 4 with a 10 point win over Limerick yesterday.

The other semi final will see Galway take on Kilkenny.

Advertisement

The Cats had no problem in their quarter final, getting past Dublin by 16 points at Semple Stadium.

Both those semi finals will take place next Saturday.