After a fortnight-long wait, Croke Park at last gets to host the second of this year’s All Ireland semi-finals this afternoon.

Kerry take on a COVID-hit Tyrone for the right to play Mayo.

Throw-in is at half-past-3.

Advertisement

Before that, Tyrone play Meath in the All Ireland Minor football final from 1.

===

It’s semi-finals day in the All Ireland intermediate camogie championship.

Advertisement

Kilkenny play Meath at UMPC Nowlan Park.

While Clones hosts the clash of Antrim and Galway.