Kerry tonight seek a return to the TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final.

The Kingdom face Armagh from 7.15 at Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore.

The game will be live on Radio Kerry in association with Topline McCarthys Kenmare – your one stop shop for all your home, garden, DIY and building supplies.

Advertisement

Before that, eleven-time champions Cork take on Galway.