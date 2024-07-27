All Ireland semi final day for Kerry camogie

A place in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship final is the aim for Kerry today.
In the last four at FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles they go up against Kilkenny.
Throw-in is at 4.
Cork and Offaly square-off from 6.
In the Senior grade Dublin are looking to reach a first All Ireland Camogie final since 1986 today.
However, standing in their way are reigning champions Cork in the first of this afternoon’s semi-finals at Nowlan Park.
Galway have been champions three-times this century, and take on Tipperary from 3.