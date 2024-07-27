All Ireland semi final day for Kerry camogie

A place in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship final is the aim for Kerry today.

In the last four at FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles they go up against Kilkenny.

Throw-in is at 4.

Cork and Offaly square-off from 6.

In the Senior grade Dublin are looking to reach a first All Ireland Camogie final since 1986 today.

However, standing in their way are reigning champions Cork in the first of this afternoon’s semi-finals at Nowlan Park.

Galway have been champions three-times this century, and take on Tipperary from 3.