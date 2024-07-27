Advertisement
Sport

All Ireland semi final day for Kerry camogie

Jul 27, 2024 09:43 By radiokerrysport
REPRO FREE ***PRESS RELEASE NO REPRODUCTION FEE*** EDITORIAL USE ONLY The 2024 Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Camogie Semi Finals Launch, Phoenix Park, Dublin 22/7/2024 Today, the Camogie Association Launched the 2024 Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Camogie Semi Finals. This weekend sees the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Camogie Senior and Intermediate Semi-Finals take place in UPMC Nowlan Park and FBD Semple Stadium respectively. Tipperary meet Galway and Cork will play Dublin in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Camogie Senior Semi-Finals in UPMC Nowlan Park, Kilkenny on Saturday 27th July. The first game between Cork and Dublin will take place at 1.15pm while Tipperary will meet Galway at 3pm. In the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Semi-Finals, Kerry take on Kilkenny at 4pm, followed by Cork and Offaly at 6pm in FBD Semple Stadium. Pictured is Kerry's Anne Marie Leen Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ben Brady
A place in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship final is the aim for Kerry today.

In the last four at FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles they go up against Kilkenny.

Throw-in is at 4.

Cork and Offaly square-off from 6.

In the Senior grade Dublin are looking to reach a first All Ireland Camogie final since 1986 today.

However, standing in their way are reigning champions Cork in the first of this afternoon’s semi-finals at Nowlan Park.

Galway have been champions three-times this century, and take on Tipperary from 3.

