All-Ireland minor winning manager Joe Carroll has been appointed the new Cork Ladies Football boss.

He succeeds Shane Ronayne, who left the position after Cork's loss to Galway in the All-Ireland semi finals this summer.

10-time All Ireland winner Valerie Mulcahy will be part of Carroll's backroom team.

The Rebellettes are set to play in Division Two of the League next season for the first time in 22 years.