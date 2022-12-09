Advertisement
Sport

All-Ireland League Final off

Dec 9, 2022 17:12 By radiokerrysport
All-Ireland League Final off All-Ireland League Final off
Share this article

This evening's Women's All-Ireland League Final between Blackrock College and Railway Union has been postponed.

The match had been scheduled for Energia Park in Donnybrook - but won't now go ahead due to an unplayable pitch.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus