All-Ireland Intermediate Club Camogie Final Preview - Clanmaurice v Ahascragh Caltra

Dec 14, 2024 17:12 By radiokerrysport
All-Ireland Intermediate Club Camogie Final Preview - Clanmaurice v Ahascragh Caltra
REPRO FREE ***PRESS RELEASE NO REPRODUCTION FEE*** EDITORIAL USE ONLY AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Camogie Championship Semi-Final, Galtee Rovers, Bansha, Tipperary 1/12/2024 Clanmaurice vs St. Brigid's Clanmaurice's Danielle O'Leary with Aine O'Connor Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ben Brady
Clanmaurice take on Ahascragh Caltra of Galway in the AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Camogie Final this Sunday, December 15th at 2pm in Croke Park.

*Audios from Ahascragh Caltra from Galway Bay FM*

Patrice Diggin, Clanmaurice captain

Danielle O'Leary, Clanmaurice player

Aoife Ni Cheallaigh, Ahascragh Caltra player

Tommy Devane, Galway Bay FM commentator

Eddie Murphy, Clanmaurice coach

Carmel Hannon and Lizzie Noone, Ahascragh Caltra

Aoibheann Fitzpatrick, Ahascragh Caltra joint captain

Dec 14, 2024 17:34
