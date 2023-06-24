Advertisement
All-Ireland hurling 1/4 finals down for decision today, so too football prelims

Jun 24, 2023 09:06 By radiokerrysport
The two All-Ireland hurling championship quarter-finals are down for decision later.

Beaten Munster finalists Clare take on Dublin from 4pm, while Tipperary and Galway square off from 6.15pm

Both matches take place at Limerick's Gaelic Grounds.

The football championship reaches the knockout stage today with three preliminary quarter-finals.

Cork take on Roscommon in Páirc Uí Chaoimh from 2pm.

O'Connor Park in Tullamore hosts the meeting of Kildare and Monaghan from 4.45pm.

At 7pm, Ulster rivals Donegal and Tyrone square off in Ballybofey.

In the Minor Championship, Kerry play Monaghan in the first of the semi-finals in Tullamore at 2.30pm.

