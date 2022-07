Limerick have been crowned All Ireland Senior Hurling champions for a third year in a row.

The Treaty County made history this afternoon after they beat Kilkenny in the final by 1-31 to 2-26.

Gearoid Hegarty slammed the ball into the back of the net early on to set Limerick on their way.

Billy Ryan and Mossy Keoghan scored the goals for Kilkenny but their wait for Liam McCarthy continues.

Limerick are only the fourth side in history to win three consecutive finals.