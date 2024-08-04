All Ireland glory for Kingdom

Advertisement

Kerry are TG4 Ladies All Ireland football champions for the first time since 1993.

The Kingdom defeated Galway 3-14 to 11 points in the final at Croke Park to win the Brendan Martin Cup for a record 12th time.

Kerry captain Niaamh Carmody posted the first point of the decider, Roisin Leonard equalising. Points from Emma Dineen and Anna Galvin had Kerry two clear after 7 minutes. Olivia Divily halved the deficit in the 9th minute; Kerry 0-3 Galway 0-2. Galway were creating but failing to take chances. 2 in a row from Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh had Kerry 3 in front at 5 points to 2 with 13 minutes remaining in the period. Galway then registered their 4th wide before Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh pointed again to give Kerry a 4 points advantage. Ní Mhuircheartaigh's 4th point in a row meant Kerry were ahead by 7 points to 2. The same player made it 8 to 2 after 24 minutes. When Roisin Leonard pointed for Galway 3 minutes from the end of the half that was their first score in 18 minutes. An Aoife Dillane goal in the closing seconds of the half had Kerry in first half dreamland At the break it was 1-8 to 3 points.

Galway had the first point of the second half but Mary O'Connell put over to keep the Kingdom well clear. The next point arrived in the 40th minute, from Galway but again Kerry responded with one of their own-Emma Dineen fisting over. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh then pointed Kerry 9 clear at 1-11 to 0-5. Hannah O'Donoghue came on for Kerry in the 43rd minute, an inspired substitution as she goaled one minute later That made it 2-11 to 6 points. Worse was to follow for Galway as they had Ailbhe Davoren sin binned 14 minutes from time. An Emma Dineen goal 4 minutes from time put the icing on the cake

Tim Moynihan and Breda O'Shea describe the closing stages

Kerry captain Niamh Carmody

Kerry joint manager Declan Quill

Former Kerry player Liam Brosnan