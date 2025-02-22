All-Ireland Football Championship set for major overhaul

The All-Ireland Football Championship is set for a major overhaul in 2026.

Delegates at Congress have heavily backed a motion to scrap the round-robin group format in favour of a backdoor system.

16 teams will compete for the Sam Maguire, the eight provincial finalists, the next best seven teams based on final league position and the previous season's Tailteann Cup winners.

A motion to reform the handpass in hurling was heavily defeated.

Tipperary had brought forward a proposal which would have preventing the sliotar from being passed from the holding hand.