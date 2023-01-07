Advertisement
All-Ireland final spots in Croke Park up for grabs for Kerry clubs today

Jan 7, 2023 09:01 By radiokerrysport
All-Ireland final spots in Croke Park up for grabs for Kerry clubs today
All-Ireland final spots in Croke Park are up for grabs for 2 Kerry clubs today.

In the last four of the AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Football Championship Rathmore take on St. Mogues Fethard, Wexford at Páirc Ui Rinn, Cork.

There’s a Junior semi-final for Fossa, at Laois Hire O’Moore Park against Castletown, Meath.

Both games are at 2 o’clock and there must be a winner on the day.

The other semi-finals in both championships are also on this afternoon.

In the Intermediate: Dunmore MacHales of Galway go up against Tyrone’s Galbally Pearses.

It’s another Galway-Tyrone clash in the Juniors as Clifden play Stewartstown Harps.

