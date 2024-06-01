All Ireland Championships preview

It's another busy day in the All Ireland Senior Football Championship.

Donegal will look to keep their impressive run going when they face Cork in Group 3 in Pairc Ui Rinn from 2.30.

In Group 2 Roscommon welcome neighbours Mayo to Dr. Hyde Park for a 5pm throw-in.

The visitors will be without captain Paddy Durcan who has been ruled out for the rest of the season through injury.

Later on Cavan and Dublin meet at Kingspan Breffni Park from 7pm.

First up in the Tailteann Cup today Limerick play London from 1.30pm in Parnell Park

Later on Longford face Waterford in O'Moore Park while Kildare against Leitrim is at Pearse Park.

Wexford face Tipperary, Fermanagh take on Laois and Wicklow play Carlow.