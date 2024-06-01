Advertisement
Sport

All Ireland Championships preview

Jun 1, 2024 09:51 By radiokerrysport
All Ireland Championships preview
Share this article

It's another busy day in the All Ireland Senior Football Championship.

Donegal will look to keep their impressive run going when they face Cork in Group 3 in Pairc Ui Rinn from 2.30.

In Group 2 Roscommon welcome neighbours Mayo to Dr. Hyde Park for a 5pm throw-in.

Advertisement

The visitors will be without captain Paddy Durcan who has been ruled out for the rest of the season through injury.

Later on Cavan and Dublin meet at Kingspan Breffni Park from 7pm.

***

Advertisement

First up in the Tailteann Cup today Limerick play London from 1.30pm in Parnell Park

Later on Longford face Waterford in O'Moore Park while Kildare against Leitrim is at Pearse Park.

Wexford face Tipperary, Fermanagh take on Laois and Wicklow play Carlow.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry cricket teams play today
Advertisement
Kerry at Dublin today
Listowel’s 3 day meeting gets underway today
Advertisement

Recommended

38 homeless adults in Kerry during last week of  April
Kerry cricket teams play today
Calls for people interested in organising event for Culture Night
Kerry at Dublin today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus