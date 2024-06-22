Advertisement
All Ireland Championships preview

Jun 22, 2024 09:47 By radiokerrysport
All Ireland Championships preview
It’s quarter-finals day in the All Ireland Hurling Championship, with Thurles hosting both games.

First up, it’s the turn of Dublin and Cork from 1.15.

And there’s a 3.15 start to the meeting of Clare and Wexford.

Three of this weekend’s preliminary quarter-finals in the All Ireland Football Championship will be decided today.

Galway face Monaghan in Salthill from 4.

There’s a 5 o’clock start in Omagh where Tyrone play Roscommon.

And Derry face a real test of their mettle in Castlebar, where they take on Mayo.

