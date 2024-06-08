All Ireland Championships preview

Dublin have the opportunity to win the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship for the first time since 2013 this evening.
Micheï¿½l Donoghue's side take on the holders Kilkenny at Croke Park from 6-o'clock.
Mikey Carey and John Donnelly are set to start for the Cats while Dara Purcell comes in for the Dubs.
That's part of a double header at HQ.
At half-past-3 Laois and Offaly contest the Joe McDonagh Cup final.
***
The Tailteann Cup preliminary quarter-finals get underway today with Limerick taking on Tipperary in Rathkeale from 4-o'clock.
While this evening Leitrim face in Wicklow in Pearse Park.
***
Armagh welcome Meath to Box-It Athletic Grounds for a 2-o'clock throw-in in the All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship.