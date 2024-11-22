All Ireland champions to start 2025 against Armagh

All Ireland champions Kerry will start their 2025 season with a home tie against Armagh in the Lidl Ladies National Football League.

The sides are to face off at 3 on Saturday January 25th.

February sees the Kingdom go to Waterford for a 3.45 start on Monday the 3rd ,they entertain Kildare from 2 on Sunday the 9th & are away to Tyrone at 2 on Sunday the 23rd.

Round 5 on Sunday March 2nd has Kerry at Mayo from 2, they'll host Meath at 3 on Saturday the 22nd and finish with a home tie against Dublin from 2.30 on Saturday March 29th.

The League final is fixed for Saturday April 12th at Croke Park.