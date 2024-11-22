Advertisement
Sport

All Ireland champions to start 2025 against Armagh

Nov 22, 2024 08:45 By radiokerrysport
All Ireland champions to start 2025 against Armagh
Kerry v Galway in the TG4 LGFA All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship Final at Croke Park, Dublin. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Share this article

All Ireland champions Kerry will start their 2025 season with a home tie against Armagh in the Lidl Ladies National Football League.

The sides are to face off at 3 on Saturday January 25th.

February sees the Kingdom go to Waterford for a 3.45 start on Monday the 3rd ,they entertain Kildare from 2 on Sunday the 9th & are away to Tyrone at 2 on Sunday the 23rd.

Advertisement

Round 5 on Sunday March 2nd has Kerry at Mayo from 2, they'll host Meath at 3 on Saturday the 22nd and finish with a home tie against Dublin from 2.30 on Saturday March 29th.

The League final is fixed for Saturday April 12th at Croke Park.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Friday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement
Friday local basketball fixtures & results
Kerry to take on Cobh in Munster Senior Cup
Advertisement

Recommended

Councillor allocations could fund lowering of kerb by bingo hall in Listowel
Friday local GAA fixtures & results
Kerry to take on Cobh in Munster Senior Cup
Friday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus