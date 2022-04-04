All-Ireland champions reveal their team to take on Kerry

All-Ireland champions Cork have revealed their team to take on Kerry in the Munster Minor Hurling Championship.

The sides clash in Group 2 at 7 tomorrow in Tralee.

The Rebels will line out as follows:

Daniel O’Connell (Dromina)

Tadhg O’Leary Hayes (Midleton)

James O’Brien (Fermoy)

Eoin Guinane (Valley Rovers)

Sean Ahern (Bandon)

Daniel Murnane (Carrigtwohill)

Matthew Woods (Valley Rovers)

Peter O’Shea (Erins Own)

Ben Walsh (Killeagh)

Adam O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig)

Timmy Wilk (Cobh) Joint Captain

Eoin O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)

Ross O’Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh) Joint Captain

James Murray (Youghal)

John Wigginton Barrett (St Finbarr’s)

Subs:

Ben Heffernan (Glen Rovers)

Denis Cashman (Bride Rovers)

Cian Buckley (St Finbarr’s)

Pete Kelly (Ballincollig)

Conor O’Leary (Fr O’Neills)

Dylan Mc Carthy (Killeagh)

Jayden Casey (Youghal)

Sean O’Donoghue (St Catherines)

Stephen Lynam (Glen Rovers)