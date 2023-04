Reigning All-Ireland champions Galway are off to a winning start in the Connacht Minor Football Championship.

They beat Sligo by 1-13 to 1-9 at Markievicz Park.

At Dr Hyde Park, Mayo overcame Roscommon by 2-17 to 11 points.

In the Munster Minor Hurling Championship, Clare had a 20 points to 1-16 win over Waterford in Dungarvan.