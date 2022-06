All Ireland champions Meath are back in action in the All Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship this afternoon.

The Royals face Armagh at 3:45 in round 2 of this year's tournament.

Elsewhere Cavan and Mayo meet at Pearse Park at 1:45pm.

That's followed by 3 fixtures at 2pm.

Tipperary play host to Dublin, Galway come up against Westmeath in Kerry's group and it's Cork vs Donegal