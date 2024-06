The final round of group matches in the Glen Dimplex All Ireland Camogie Championship have come to a close this evening.

Tipperary finished top of Group One - they beat Kilkenny by 1-15 to 15 points in The Ragg.

Elsewhere in that group, Waterford smashed Derry 3-15 to 6 points and Limerick held on to defeat Antrim by 2-17 to 3-12.

In Group Two, Cork got the better of Galway by 2-16 to 1-7 at P�irc U� Chaoimh while Clare beat Wexford by 1-15 to 1-11.