Advertisement
Sport

All English affair in Masters final today

Jan 19, 2025 10:58 By radiokerrysport
All English affair in Masters final today
Share this article

It's an all English affair in the Masters final today as world number two Kyren Wilson faces Shaun Murphy from 1-o'clock.

The first to 10 frames at Alexandra Palace will win the title.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Zverev and Alcaraz through to last-16 of Australian Open
Advertisement
Tralee Compete in Munster League today
Cougars beaten by Malahide
Advertisement

Recommended

Tralee Compete in Munster League today
Killester win Pat Duffy National Cup
Brendans going for national glory this morning
Kerry's Bryan Murphy can today become an All-Ireland champion
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus