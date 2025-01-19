All English affair in Masters final today

It's an all English affair in the Masters final today as world number two Kyren Wilson faces Shaun Murphy from 1-o'clock.
The first to 10 frames at Alexandra Palace will win the title.
Advertisement
It's an all English affair in the Masters final today as world number two Kyren Wilson faces Shaun Murphy from 1-o'clock.
The first to 10 frames at Alexandra Palace will win the title.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus