Alfred Dunhill Links Championship resumes this morning

Oct 1, 2021 07:10 By radiokerrysport
After a profitable day at Kingsbarns yesterday, Michael Hoey heads for St. Andrews for round 2 of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

His 65 left Hoey a shot off the leading quartet on 7-under par.

Paul Dunne plays Carnoustie today, and tees off from 5-under.

Shane Lowry's among the late risers at Kingsbarns, and resumes his campaign on 1-under par.

Tyrrell Hatton is among the leaders on 8-under - the Englishman is another at Kingsbarns today.

Seamus Power is level par after round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship on the US PGA Tour, 8 shots off the pace.

