The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship gets underway in Scotland this morning.

Padraig Harrington, Mark Power, Tom McKibbin and John Murphy are all in the field.

Advertisement

The event is held across three courses - Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and the Old Course at St Andrews.

Advertisement

The Ascendant LPGA Benefitting Volunteers of America is this week's stop on the LPGA Tour.

Leona Maguire is in the field for the event in Texas.