Advertisement
Sport

Alexander Arnold "fully committed" to Liverpool

Jan 3, 2025 12:00 By radiokerrysport
Alexander Arnold "fully committed" to Liverpool
Share this article

Liverpool manager Arne Slot says Trent Alexander-Arnold is "fully committed" to the club despite uncertainty surrounding his future.

Real Madrid have had an approach rejected for the England international, who is out of contract at Anfield at the end of the season.

Slot says Alexander-Arnold won't be distracted by speculation linking him with a move away - and will play against Manchester United on Sunday

Advertisement

=============

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says players who suffered with a sickness bug earlier this week have now recovered.

A number of players missed their match against Brentford on Wednesday due to illness.

Advertisement

Arteta still remains without Raheem Sterling, Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu due to injury.

==

Chelsea have recalled summer signing Aaron Anselmino from his loan spell at Boca Juniors.

Advertisement

The defender arrived at Stamford Bridge from the Argentine side in August before heading back to Buenos Aires to continue his development.

==

Derry City goalkeeper Tadhg Ryan has completed a move to Irish Premiership side Glenavon.

Advertisement

The Limerick native spent two years at the Brandywell, having previously played for Bohemians, Cork City and Galway United.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Clovers make one change for clash with Lightning in Celtic Challenge
Advertisement
Djokovic beaten in Brisbane International
Inspection to be held at Naas on Sunday
Advertisement

Recommended

First phase of Kerry dairy sale complete
UHK bracing for combination of flu and weather-related trips, slips, and falls
Environmental campaigner with Kerry roots remains in prison
Mercy Mounthawk present the Wiz at Siamsa Tire Tralee
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus