Alexander Arnold "fully committed" to Liverpool

Liverpool manager Arne Slot says Trent Alexander-Arnold is "fully committed" to the club despite uncertainty surrounding his future.

Real Madrid have had an approach rejected for the England international, who is out of contract at Anfield at the end of the season.

Slot says Alexander-Arnold won't be distracted by speculation linking him with a move away - and will play against Manchester United on Sunday

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says players who suffered with a sickness bug earlier this week have now recovered.

A number of players missed their match against Brentford on Wednesday due to illness.

Arteta still remains without Raheem Sterling, Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu due to injury.

Chelsea have recalled summer signing Aaron Anselmino from his loan spell at Boca Juniors.

The defender arrived at Stamford Bridge from the Argentine side in August before heading back to Buenos Aires to continue his development.

Derry City goalkeeper Tadhg Ryan has completed a move to Irish Premiership side Glenavon.

The Limerick native spent two years at the Brandywell, having previously played for Bohemians, Cork City and Galway United.