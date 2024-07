Defending men’s champion Carlos Alcaraz is through to the third round at Wimbledon.

He beat Aleksandar Vukic in straight sets, and will play Frances Tiafoe next.

On Centre Court, Daniil Medvedev leads Alex Muller by 2-sets to 1.

But eighth seed Casper Ruud is out, beaten in four-sets by Fabio Fognini.

Coco Gauff needed just 62-minutes to book her third round place.

The women’s second seed beat Romanian qualifier Anca Todoni 6-2, 6-1.