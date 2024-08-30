Alcaraz out of US Open

Wimbledon and French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz is out of the US Open.
He was beaten in straight sets in the second round of the men's singles by unseeded Dutchman Botic van de Zandschlup, who prevailed 6-1, 7-5, 6-4 in New York.
