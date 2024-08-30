Advertisement
Sport

Alcaraz out of US Open

Aug 30, 2024 10:45 By radiokerrysport
Alcaraz out of US Open
Wimbledon and French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz is out of the US Open.

He was beaten in straight sets in the second round of the men's singles by unseeded Dutchman Botic van de Zandschlup, who prevailed 6-1, 7-5, 6-4 in New York.

