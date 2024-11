2023 winner Bundee Aki has been shortlisted for the Irish Rugby Writers Player of the Year award.

Leinster’s Jamison Gibson-Park, Joe McCarthy and Caelan Doris, and Munster out-half Jack Crowley are also nominated.

Aoife Wafer, Brittany Hogan, Aoife Dalton, Edel McMahon, and Linda Djougang are in the running to be named the women’s 15s player of the year, on the back of their third place showing at this year’s Six Nations.