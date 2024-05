Aidan Walsh has lost out in his quarter-final bout in the 71kg section at the Olympic qualifiers in Bangkok.

The Tokyo bronze medallist was defeated on a split decision by his Jordanian opponent - and now goes into a box-off.

Earlier, Daina Moorhouse won her 50kg bout to keep her hopes of progression alive.

Grainne Walsh competes in the last 16 of the 66kg section later today.