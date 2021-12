Former Manchester City stiker Sergio Aguero is to give a press conference tomorrow at 11am Irish time.

Reports suggest the Barcelona striker will announce his retirement due to a heart condition he has been receiving treatment for since October.

Aguero scored a club record 260 goals for City with whom he won 12 major trophies, including five Premier League titles, before leaving at the end of last season.

The Argentina international turned 33 last June before his move to Barcelona.