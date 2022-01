A Group F game at the Africa Cup of Nations has ended in farcical style.

Mali and Tunisia had to resume half-an-hour after the original end of the game, as the match referee twice blew his final whistle early.

Post-match press conferences were interrupted to inform both sides that the game was to resume.

But Mali’s players - and the match officials - returned to the field without Tunisia.

Mali won the game by a goal to nil, but it’s unclear if the result will stand.