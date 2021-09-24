Advertisement
Advantage US at Ryder Cup

Sep 24, 2021 18:09 By radiokerrynews
It’s advantage USA after the morning foursomes at the Ryder Cup - they lead Europe 3-1.

The first point of the tournament went the way of Padraig Harrington’s team, with Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia beating Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth 3-and-1.

But the rest of the morning’s matches all went the way of the U-S.

Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy have been paired together in the afternoon fourballs.

They’ll be in the third match out, facing Tony Finau and Harris English.

First out will be Paul Casey and Bernd Wiesberger, as they take on Dustin Johnson and Xander Shauffele.

Match number-2 will see Jon Rahm pair up with Tyrell Hatton to play Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler.

And the last match of the afternoon at Whistling Straits sees Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland play Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay.

