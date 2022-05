Nottingham Forest have beaten Sheffield United 2-1 at Bramall Lane in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final.

Jack Colback and Brennan Johnson scored the goals for the visitors, while Sander Berge's injury time strike could prove vital for the Yorkshire club.

The return match takes place on Tuesday at the City Ground, with the winner facing either Luton or Huddersfield at Wembley for a place in the Premier League.