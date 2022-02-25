Advertisement
Sport

Advantage Arsenal in England while Gers and Leicester progress in Europe

Feb 25, 2022 08:02 By radiokerrysport
Advantage Arsenal in England while Gers and Leicester progress in Europe Advantage Arsenal in England while Gers and Leicester progress in Europe
Share this article

It's advantage Arsenal in the Premier League's race for the top-4.

Alex Lacazette struck deep into injury time to give Mikel Arteta's side a 2-1 win at home to Wolves.

Tonight, bottom side Norwich go to in-form Southampton.

Advertisement

Rangers completed one of their biggest results in recent memory last night.

They drew 2-2 with Borussia Dortmund to progress to the last-16 of the Europa League 6-4 on aggregate.

By contrast, Celtic were knocked out of the lesser Conference League, with a 2-nil defeat away to Bodo Glimt condemning them to a 5-1 aggregate loss.

Advertisement

But Leicester are into the last-16 of that competition, after completing a 7-2 aggregate win over the Danes of Randers.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus