Advantage Arsenal in England while Gers and Leicester progress in Europe

It's advantage Arsenal in the Premier League's race for the top-4.

Alex Lacazette struck deep into injury time to give Mikel Arteta's side a 2-1 win at home to Wolves.

Tonight, bottom side Norwich go to in-form Southampton.

Rangers completed one of their biggest results in recent memory last night.

They drew 2-2 with Borussia Dortmund to progress to the last-16 of the Europa League 6-4 on aggregate.

By contrast, Celtic were knocked out of the lesser Conference League, with a 2-nil defeat away to Bodo Glimt condemning them to a 5-1 aggregate loss.

But Leicester are into the last-16 of that competition, after completing a 7-2 aggregate win over the Danes of Randers.