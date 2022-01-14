Advantage Arsenal after Cup semi-final 1st leg

Arsenal will be the much happier of the two teams after last night's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.

They had Granit Xhaka sent off after just 24-minutes at Anfield, but dug in for a nil-nil draw with Liverpool.

The sides will reconvene at the Emirates Stadium for the second leg next Thursday.

Advertisement

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta praised his players after their battling display

It's the busiest day yet at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, with four games down for decision.

Liverpool teammates Sadio Mane and Naby Keita come face to face in Group B, as Senegal play Guinea.

Advertisement

That kicks off at 1pm, while at 4 o'clock in that Group, Malawi play Zimbabwe

Morocco can secure a last-16 place with a win over Comoros in Group C from 4pm.

While at 7 in that Group, Ghana play Gabon.

Advertisement

In the Premier League tonight, Brighton host Crystal Palace at the AMEX Stadium from 8pm.