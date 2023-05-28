Advertisement
Adeleke sets new national record

May 28, 2023 10:05 By radiokerrysport
Adeleke sets new national record
Rhasidat Adeleke has set a new national record in the 400 meters.

She broke her own previous best at the NCAA Championships in Austin.

The Dublin native ran the race in 49.54 seconds, the fourth fastest time in the world this year.

