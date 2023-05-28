Adeleke sets new national record

Rhasidat Adeleke has set a new national record in the 400 meters.
She broke her own previous best at the NCAA Championships in Austin.
The Dublin native ran the race in 49.54 seconds, the fourth fastest time in the world this year.
