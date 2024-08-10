Adeleke misses out on medal

Rhasidat Adeleke has vowed to build on last night’s performance in the Women’s 400-metre final.
The Tallaght sprinter finished fourth last night in Paris, beaten to bronze by just three-tenths of a second.
Adeleke has confirmed she will run in tonight’s final of the 4-by-400-metre final.
That’s due on track just before 8.15 tonight.
There’ll also be medals won tonight in the men’s 800-metres, the women’s 15-hundred, and the women’s 100-metre hurdles.
=
Kate O’Connor has finished fourteenth in the Heptathlon.
Belgium’s Nafi Thiam won gold there.
=
Rai Benjamin won the Men’s 400-metre hurdles, beating defending champion Karsten Warholm into silver.
Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet added 10-thousand metre gold to her gold in the 5000.
The United States - anchored by Sha’Carri Richardson - took gold tonight in the Women’s 4-by-100-metre relay.
Andre DeGrasse led Canada home to the gold medal in the Men’s 4-by-100.
Gold in the Women's Shot Put went to Germany's Yesimi Ogunleye with a throw of 20-metres dead.
The men’s Triple Jump was won by Jordan Diaz Fortun of Spain, with a jump of 17-metres-86.