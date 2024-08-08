Advertisement
Sport

Adeleke First Irish Woman In Sprint Final At Olympics

Aug 8, 2024 10:53 By radiokerrysport
Adeleke First Irish Woman In Sprint Final At Olympics
Rhasidat Adeleke will become the first Irishwoman in history to run in a sprint final at an Olympic Games tomorrow.

She will be in lane four for the 400 metres final after finishing second in her heat in Paris yesterday.

The 21 year old clocked a time of 49 point 9-5 seconds, but ran 49 point zero-7 when finishing runner-up at the European Championships in Rome in June of this year.

Kate O'Connor is 21st after stage one of the Heptathlon.

She will tackle the high jump, the shot put and the 200 metres today.

Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow's chances in the golf competition look to be over.
Meadow is 6 over, with Maguire now 7 over.
Celine Boutier of France leads on 8 under.

The men's 200 metres final is the main event on track tonight, with Noah Lyles of the United States bidding to follow up on his win in the 100 metres.

Gardaí warn of oil spill in South Kerry
