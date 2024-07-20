Adeleke fifth in 200m at Diamond League

Rhasidat Adeleke came fifth in the women's 200-metres at the Diamond League meet in London.
The Tallaght sprinter recorded a season-best time of 22-point-3-5 seconds, one week out from the Olympics in Paris.
Advertisement
Rhasidat Adeleke came fifth in the women's 200-metres at the Diamond League meet in London.
The Tallaght sprinter recorded a season-best time of 22-point-3-5 seconds, one week out from the Olympics in Paris.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus