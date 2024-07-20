Advertisement
Sport

Adeleke fifth in 200m at Diamond League

Jul 20, 2024 15:59 By radiokerrysport
Adeleke fifth in 200m at Diamond League
Rhasidat Adeleke came fifth in the women's 200-metres at the Diamond League meet in London.

The Tallaght sprinter recorded a season-best time of 22-point-3-5 seconds, one week out from the Olympics in Paris.

Average price of buying home in Kerry increased by almost 5% in the 12 months to May
