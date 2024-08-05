Adeleke cruises to heat victory

It is Day 10 of the Paris Olympic Games and today the 400-metre heats take centre-stage from an Irish perspective.

This morning Tallaght track star Rhasidat Adeleke cruised through her heat, running a time of 50.09.

Adeleke will return for the semi-finals on Wednesday evening.

Advertisement

Tipperary's Sharlene Mawdsley just missed out on automatic progression in her heat, but did run a personal best of 50.71.

Mawdsley did post the fastest time of anyone who failed to automatically advance.

Wexford's Sophie Becker finished 6th in her heat and could also return for the repechage tomorrow.

Advertisement

===

There are medals up for grabs in the Men's and Women's Dinghy competition in the sailing today.

Finn Lynch and Eve McMahon are in 10th and 14th place ahead of their final two races.

Advertisement

===

Irish diver Ciara McGing revealed that she had been "very ill" and was lucky to be able to compete in this morning's 10m platform preliminary round.

The 22-year-old old recorded a total score of 188.50 from her five dives and finished 29th, with just the top 18 progressing.

Advertisement

==

The Irish equestrian team of Shane Sweetnam, Daniel Coyle and Cian O'Connor will begin their attempt to qualify from the individual showjumping event shortly after 1pm.

==

Advertisement

American gymnast and star of the games, Simone Biles was back in competition today, this time on the beam.

However her routine scored 13.100, which placed her fifth and out of medal contention.

The gold was claimed by Italy's Alice D'Amato.