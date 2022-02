West Brom continue their search for a first Championship victory under new manager Steve Bruce when they play at Middlesbrough tonight.

Meanwhile, new Reading interim boss Paul Ince takes charge for the first time as they host Birmingham.

Nottingham Forest resume their push for the play-offs with a trip to Preston.

Elsewhere, Hull take on Barnsley and Bristol City face Coventry.

Swansea's match with Bournemouth's been postponed after their stadium was damaged during Storm Eunice.