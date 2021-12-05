Advertisement
Sport

Action packed day of GAA action outside the county

Dec 5, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrysport
There's plenty of action across the provincial club football championships this afternoon.

The clash of Louth's Naomh Mairtin and Shelmaliers of Wexford in the Leinster quarter finals has just thrown-in.

They're also underway at St Conleth's Park as Kildare champions Naas face-off against Blessington of Wicklow.

The match between Wolfe Tones of Meath and Dublin's Kilmacud Crokes at Pairc Tailteann throws in at half-past-1.

And at 2-o'clock Portarlington from Laois take on St Lomans of Westmeath at MW Hire O'Moore Park.

Also just underway is the Munster quarter-final clash between Clare's Eire Og and Loughmore-Castleiney of Tipperary at Cusack Park.

In Ulster, Clann Eireann of Armagh take on Antrim's Creggan at Corrigan Park, with throw-in at half-past-1.

Later at half-past-3, Derry champions Glen meet Monaghan kingpins Scotstown at Celtic Park

While at half-one Mayo's Knockmore go up against Tourlestrane of Sligo in Ballina in the last four of Connacht.

