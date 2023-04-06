Action from provincial U20 Hurling and Football

In the Munster under 20 hurling championship last night, Cork beat Tipperary by 1-28 to 1-19.
Sligo are into the semi finals of the Connacht under 20 football championship following a 15 points to 1-8 win over Roscommon.
