Abu Dhabi's track altered ahead of this weekend's Grand Prix

Dec 8, 2021 11:12 By radiokerrysport
Abu Dhabi's track altered ahead of this weekend's Grand Prix
The track in Abu Dhabi's been altered ahead of this weekend's Formula One Grand Prix.

The circuit - which has hosted the last race on the calendar for the past seven years - has made changes to aid speed, pursuing and overtaking.

Title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are level on points heading into the final race of the season.

Formula One team Mercedes have also ended their sponsorship deal with insulation firm Kingspan over its links to the Grenfell Tower fire.

Defending world champion Lewis Hamilton displayed the company's logo on his helmet at Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

However, a statement from the team says it "not appropriate" to continue the partnership.

