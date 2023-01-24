Advertisement
Sport

Aberdeen lose in Scottish Cup shock

Jan 24, 2023 09:01 By radiokerrypodcast
There was a massive shock in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup last night.

Sixth tier Darvel knocked out seven time winners Aberdeen with a 1-0 victory.

They'll play Falkirk in the last-16.

