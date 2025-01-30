Advertisement
Sport

Abel Alabi has signed for Kerry FC

Jan 30, 2025 11:05 By radiokerrysport
Abel Alabi has signed for Kerry FC
Kerry Football Club is delighted to announce the arrival of Abel Alabi ahead of the 2025 SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division season, subject to international clearance.

The 21-year-old, 6 foot 3’ centre-back has become Conor McCarthy’s latest addition to his first-team squad ahead of the new season which gets underway on February 14th at home to Finn Harps

The Waterford native learned his trade in the Waterford FC Academy, where he played his trade at under 17 level. A swoop by EFL Championship side Coventry saw Abel play Under 21 and 23 football with the English side for almost 2 years. Abel made the move to non-league side Alvechurch FC before moving to Norway and to Floro SK where he signed for Kerry FC from.

Kerry FC are to play two more Pre-Season friendlies in the coming days, 1st up on Saturday away to Shamrock Rovers at 2pm and Wednesday next at home to Cork City in Mounthawk Park at 7.30pm

