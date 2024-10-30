Advertisement
Sport

Abbeydorney Seek Apology From LGFA And Camogie Associations

Oct 30, 2024 14:25 By brendan
Abbeydorney Seek Apology From LGFA And Camogie Associations
Abbeydorney LGFA are seeking the Ladies Gaelic Football and Camogie associations to take responsibility for their role in last Saturdays scheduling clash.

Last week, Kerry's representatives resigned from the Munster Council of the LGFA following the Munster semi-final fixture which left 11 players choosing between teams last Saturday.

Eventually, the fixtures were adjusted for the same day but with a larger time between throw-ins. The camogie match at 11am before then taking to the football pitch for Abbeydorney at 330.
Abbeydorney went on to lose the Munster semi final to Mungret by 4-12 to 2-10.

PRO for Abbeydorney LGFA Imelda Roche says the club is disappointed there wasn’t a better solution put in place.

